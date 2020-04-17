Lockdown: Don Jazzy Expresses Concerns Over Insecurity, Urges Police For Protection

Foremost Nigerian record label owner, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy has expressed concern over the insecurity recorded in Lagos and environs as a result of the lockdown of the nation by the federal government.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he called on men of the Nigerian police to ensure maximum protection for Nigerians during this period.

He wrote:

I am deeply concerned about the recent spike of insecurity across Lagos state and its environs. My heart goes out to everyone who has been at the receiving end. I implore the @PoliceNG to ensure the safety of lives and properties as we live through these torrid times. #StaySafe