Lockdown: Ebuka, Banky W Feed Lagos Residents (Photos)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

As Nigerians continue to stay at home following the federal government directive, celebrity duo of Banky W and Ebuka Obi Uchendu have contributed their own quota coordinating the feeding of some Lagos residents.

Read AlsoBanky W Slams Governors Who Suspended Social Distancing For Easter

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of Ebuka, the initiative fed no fewer than 650 people in Lekki area of Lagos and she added that more people would still be fed on Friday.

He wrote:

Thanks to everyone who’s supported the Lekki Food Bank #COVID19 lockdown initiative. 650 free meals distributed today. We go again tomorrow..

