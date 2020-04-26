Lockdown: Edo University Commences Second Semester

The management of Edo University, Iyamho, has announced the commencement of the 2nd semester for the 2019/2020 academic session, via online.

The management disclosed this in a statement signed by the University‘s Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Isoken Ogboro.

It said the University decided to resort to online teaching due to the continued lockdown in the country’s education sector.

The statement added that the University’s Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and its Academic Information Systems (AIS), would be deployed for all its teaching activities.

It further disclosed that students’ courses registration would start on Monday, April 27, 2020, through the AIS/LMS platform, while the 2nd-semester academic lectures would also start on Monday, May 4, 2020.