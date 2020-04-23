Lockdown: Enugu Intercepts 140 Travellers

The Enugu State Government has announced the arrest of at least 150 travellers for defying the government’s lockdown order.

Recall that the State Government had imposed border restrictions as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in March after recording its first case.

This was followed by the 36 state governors collectively agreeing to implement inter-state lockdown for two weeks as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the affected commuters claimed that hunger drove them away from their states after being apprehended by security operatives.