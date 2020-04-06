Entertainment

Lockdown: Families Are Healing, Side Chicks Are Worried – Cubana Chief Priest

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Celebrity barman and popular hotelier, Cubana Chief priest says the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus has been making families heal while side chicks are not happy with the development.

Read AlsoAnywhere Belle Face – Davido Mocks Cubana Chiefpriest For Hanging With Hope Uzodinma

Speaking via a post on his official Instagram page on Sunday, he states that with the sit at home, most men won’t return back to the side chicks because ‘smart wives’ have started using the opportunity to work on their flaws in order to give their man some peace of mind and happiness.

He wrote:

