Lockdown: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Killings Of Nigerians By Security Operatives

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the extrajudicial killings of security agencies during the lockdown period.

Recall that the National Human Rights Commission reported that security agencies in the country are responsible for more deaths than the dreaded virus since the lockdown began in March.

Also Read: Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Reacting to this report, the former Minister expressed that this can only happen in a zoo or a lunatic asylum.

He tweeted:

“More Nigerians have been killed by security forces trying to enforce the ‘stay at home’ order than by Covid-19.

Those that are not shot in the streets have no light and food and are starving to death at home.

This can only happen in a zoo, a jungle or a lunatic asylum.”