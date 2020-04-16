Lockdown: FCT Convicts 20, Begins Clampdown On Joggers

Less than 24 hours after the federal capital territory set up a mobile court to try residents who refused to observe the sit at home directive as ordered by the federal government, no fewer than 20 persons have been convicted and clamp down on joggers have also begun.

According to the chairman of the Enforcement Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, a fake police officer was also arrested during the enforcement.

“We have at least five Mobile Courts and we are hoping to open more with the assistance of the Legal Unit of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS.

“As of 1 pm, we already secured 20 convictions, while two pleaded not guilty. We also arrested a man who is not a policeman but who was wearing a police face cap and he has been detained at the Police Station in Mpape.