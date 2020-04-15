Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with graded chiefs in the six Area Councils, and representatives of religious and political leaders, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu asked council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders to suggest best ways to distribute the palliatives to the vulnerable at this time.

” In our wisdom, considering the daunting task of our royal fathers, considering the responsibilities vested on you, we have come to a stage where we have to sit down with you and rub minds together on how to reach out to our people.

“The reason for this meeting today is to discuss the burning issue of the palliative distribution to our people seamlessly and the strategy we have adopted. Hopefully, after this pandemic, we will come out stronger.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to go. We have what it takes in our reservoir to distribute to all our vulnerable in the FCT.

” We felt this is the right time to discuss with our royal fathers on the modalities of distribution. We want to seek your advice from your reservoir of knowledge and wisdom to guide us properly.

” However, we don’t want to expose people to the danger of COVID-19 in the guise of sharing palliatives. Therefore, we have drawn up our strategy. It is proposed that the palliative will commence in Abaji on Friday April 17, 2020.

“Abaji is targeted because it has the smallest population and one of the poorest area councils in the FCT by our data.

” The outcome of Abaji distribution will enable us evaluate our performance. During the distribution, the security will be mobilised in each area council to enable us move from house to house,” Aliyu said.