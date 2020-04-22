Lockdown: Five Governors Denied Flight Approval: Minister

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirka has revealed how he stopped several Nigerian Governors from traveling from their various states.

Recall that some days ago, the Minister announced the extension of the shutdown of airports in the country.

Sirka made this known while responding to questions during the media briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Tuesday, Sirika said the restriction of movement is being followed strictly.

Sirika expressed that federal government had denied five governors flight approvals as a result of the lockdown order.

He expressed that for a flight to be approved, “It must be essential, COVID-19 related or other essential flights like cargo that will bring in medicines or equipment or other things related to COVID-19 or our whole wellbeing like food.”