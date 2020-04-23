Lockdown: Food Don Finish For My House , Teni Cries Out

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata also known as Teni has cried out that she has ran out of foodstuff at home as a result of the lockdown of Lagos state

However, she has hinted that she would be moving to her elder sister, Niniola’s place as a result.

The singer made this known via a tweet she sent out on Thursday, 23rd April.

She wrote: “Food don Dey finish for my house, Na to run go Nini side remain.”