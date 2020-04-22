Lockdown: Huddah Monroe Issues Stern Warning To Men

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has issued a stern warning to men during the lockdown period.

According to Monroe, they should stop masturbating in quarantine as women want kids.

Monroe went on to state that masturbation kills sex drive and also weakens the hormone responsible for producing sperm.

She wrote;

”And I don’t know which men and women need to hear this but stop masturbating too much in this quarantine. Lol! That shit kills your sex drive! In both, Masturbation weakens the hormone responsible for producing sperm…we want kids you idiots”