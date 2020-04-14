Lockdown: Hunger Is A Bigger Pandemic – Ayade

Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade has warned that since there will be life after coronavirus, it may be wrong to completely shut down the economy without thinking about the livelihoods of the people.

Speaking in Calabar, the state capital on Monday, Ayade added that hunger could even be more deadlier than the novel disease if not checked.

The governor further revealed that it is for this reason that his administration has refused to completely shut down the state instead allow people go about their businesses protected.

“Globally, hunger and hunger-related diseases like kwashiorkor and tuberculosis kill about 8.4million people every year and so there will be more pandemic when it comes to hunger.

“So, we will do all we can to curtail the pandemic from spreading to our state and protect lives too but the protection of lives without the protection of livelihoods is a complete imbalance. There must be holy matrimony between protection of lives and protection of livelihoods.

“Some of our brothers and sisters depend on daily work. If you carry blocks for a living, the day you are stopped from going to work, there will be no money to feed the children,” he stated.