Lockdown In Lagos Is Not Effective: Speaker Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said the lockdown in the state is not effective.

The Speaker who called for domestication of the lockdown order in tweets he shared, averred that if the lockdown must continue, it is better the state government moves with all strategies.

Obasa said the idea that Lagos should not test because it does not have the capacity to treat all likely patients was not the best approach.

He said Lagos should explore local herbs as a possible cure for the lethal disease, adding that local government chairmen should support state efforts in the fight against coronavirus.