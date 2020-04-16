Lockdown Is Making Me Eat So Much – Actress Ronke Odusanya

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya as bemoaned the recent lockdown extension.
Taking to her IG page, the mom of 1 revealed the lockdown is making her eat so much as she now eats everything and anything.
In her words;
”During this lockdown period, I find myself wanting to eat anything and everything 🤦♂️. Boredom will not kill us.”
This is coming days after the actress talked about her body while in secondary school, revealing she used to wear three bras.
The actress recently welcomed her first child.