Lockdown Is Making Me Eat So Much – Actress Ronke Odusanya

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya as bemoaned the recent lockdown extension.

Taking to her IG page, the mom of 1 revealed the lockdown is making her eat so much as she now eats everything and anything.

Read Also: ‘I Used To Wear Three Bras In Secondary School’ – Actress Ronke Odusanya

In her words;

”During this lockdown period, I find myself wanting to eat anything and everything 🤦‍♂️. Boredom will not kill us.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_CeD0ADG6P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming days after the actress talked about her body while in secondary school, revealing she used to wear three bras.

The actress recently welcomed her first child.