Lockdown: Kaduna Gov’t Procures N500m Foodstuffs For Vulnerable People

Kaduna state commissioner for human service and social development, Hajia Hafsat Baba has announced that the state government has procured food items worth N500 million for distribution to the masses in order to ameliorate the pain of the people during the lock down of the state over coronavirus.

She made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

She added:

Those that would handle the distribution include the Imam, deputy Imam, Pastors, community leaders and two responsible women in each community,” she said. The commissioner also said that government officials would lead the distribution in all the local government areas.