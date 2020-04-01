Trending

Lockdown: Kaduna Gov’t Procures N500m Foodstuffs For Vulnerable People

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsValerie Oke - 0

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus,...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemicThe tournament was due to be played between 29 June...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.This was...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Kaduna state commissioner for human service and social development, Hajia Hafsat Baba has announced that the state government has procured food items worth N500 million for distribution to the masses in order to ameliorate the pain of the people during the lock down of the state over coronavirus.

Read Also: Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

She made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

She added:

Those that would handle the distribution include the Imam, deputy Imam, Pastors, community leaders and two responsible women in each community,” she said. The commissioner also said that government officials would lead the distribution in all the local government areas.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Oyedepo Donates Ambulance, Medical Supplies To Ogun
Next articleJapan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: What Wealthy Nigerians Should Have Done Instead Of Donating To FG – Omokri

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular social media commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says billionaires should not have donated to the federal government of Nigeria over the...
Read more

Peter Obi Commends Gov Makinde for Disclosing COVID-19 Status

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi has lauded Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde for revealing that he tested positive to Coronavirus.Recall that Makinde tested positive to...
Read more

‘Coronavirus Has Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare System’ – Gbajabiamila

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria's poor healthcare system has been exposed due to its inability to...
Read more

You Fasted And Prayed But Still Got Denied Visa – Reno Omokri Gives Reason For This

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Author Reno Omokire has taken to social media urging people to be more thankful for God's blessing over their lives.According to Reno, many do...
Read more
- Advertisement -