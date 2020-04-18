Lockdown: Kano State Govt Arrest Imam For Holding Jumaat Service

An Imam of a Friday (Jumaat) mosque, Gwammaja Mosque in Kano has been arrested for conducting Friday congregational prayers despite the lockdown order in the State.

Recall that some days ago, Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Abdullahi Ganduje issued a directive for total lockdown in the State to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Salihu Yakasai, who confirmed the development said the Imam, despite lockdown order, conducted the Friday prayer.

Kano State has recorded twenty five cases of the deadly virus as at the time of filing this report.