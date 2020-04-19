Lockdown Killings In S/East: Call Your Men To Order, Abaribe Tells IGP

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, has decried the alleged extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerians in the South East by policemen enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The lawmaker expressed his concerns in a statement, saying the entire south-east had lost six people to police brutality, a figure he said was higher than COVID-19 fatalities in the region.

“There may be some other unreported cases in this region involving the officers of the Nigeria Police, yet in all of these we have not heard of any decisive action taken by the police high command to stem this ugly tide,” Abaribe said.

“The killings have the propensity of being given sinister interpretations. It is the responsibility of the police high command, embodied by the IGP, to rein in his men and prevent the people from relapsing into total state of hopelessness. It is not acceptable to our people, to watch our youths being killed in such brazen manner,” he stated.