Lockdown: Kwara Governor Flags Off N25k Cash Distribution To Residents (Photos)

As a cushion against the effect of the lockdown being caused by the novel coronavirus, Governor Abdulrazak of Kwara state has begun the disbursement of N25 000 to state’s residents.

This was made known by a presidential aide on social media. Lauretta Onochie, who revealed that the conditional cash transfer is a scheme of the federal government.

“Kwara State Gov Abdulrazak flags off the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, a scheme of the @MBuhari Admin in his state today.

“The FG has increased beneficiaries in Kwara, from 10,000 to 25,000 with each going home with ₦20,000 as palliatives to Cushion d effects of Coronavirus.