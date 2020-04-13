Lockdown: Lagos Residents Lament Robbery Attacks

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to social media to cry out over rising robbery attacks that took place in some areas in Lagos.
According to online reports, places like Egbeda, Cement, Iyana Ipaja, amongst others were robbed by men of the underworld.
Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to report these cases.
One person wrote;
”Please they are robbing around Papa Ashafa, Mulero, Oyewole and iyana Ipaja side . We need the police to help!
”From lagos nysc camp road, down to iyana ipaja, in fact, Agege generally,….these boys have started again o…everyone is out with their cutlasses
pls help o!.. #LagosUnrest”
These robberies in Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Dopemu, Pencinema, Egbeda, Cement areas of Lagos shouldn’t be traced to hunger.
They are as a result of the aggregation of nefarious cultists operating as gangs and working synergistically together. They are all criminals
— oldreligion (@khalif_010) April 13, 2020
A mini bus sped into Aboru, through Ayo afolabi road, coming from estate gate, abesan, ipaja.
The bus was stopped eventually by guys waiting at a junction.
Inside the bus were three guys, and in the bus, A GUN WAS FOUND!!! #AgegeUnrest #OFLAGOS Iyana Ipaja #ProtecttheFrontline pic.twitter.com/63Q20FVDCt
— TemiTope (@mr_muscoHQ) April 13, 2020
If the novel Agege can be going through this #LagosUnrest what do we say about other part of Lagos that are not dominated by “Street Boys”, we are currently policing ourselves. @jidesanwoolu @woye1 . Iyana ipaja, Orile Agege, Ile epo and it’s environs is not safe.
— The Asiwaju Of Egbaland✌️ (@TheBagbansoro) April 12, 2020