Metro News

Lockdown: Lagos Residents Lament Robbery Attacks

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to social media to cry out over rising robbery attacks that took place in some areas in Lagos.

According to online reports, places like Egbeda, Cement, Iyana Ipaja, amongst others were robbed by men of the underworld.

Read Also: I Was Raped By Armed Robbers In My House During Robbery – Padita Agu

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to report these cases.

One person wrote;

Please they are robbing around Papa Ashafa, Mulero, Oyewole and iyana Ipaja side . We need the police to help!

@PoliceNG
Another tweeted;

From lagos nysc camp road, down to iyana ipaja, in fact, Agege generally,….these boys have started again o…everyone is out with their cutlasses

@NGPoliceForce

pls help o!.. #LagosUnrest

Read more tweets below;
Previous articleComedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery (Photo)
Next articleNigerians Begs Cynthia Morgan To Return To Music Scene
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Man Lures 8-Year-Old Girl With Biscuits, Defiles Her

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state police command has arrested a 28-year-old man named Adeyayo Razak for allegedly having canal of an 8-year-old girl whom he lured...
Read more

Two Teenage Boys Drown In Lagos Beach

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Two teenagers have drowned at a community beach in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, according to a new report.The deceased persons, Dare, 16 and Fawas,...
Read more

Police Arrest Inspector Who Extorted N40,000 From Motorist

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest of its officer who was caught on camera extorting N40,000 from a motorist before releasing...
Read more

Easter Message: Let’s Keep Hope Alive, El-Rufai Tells Christians

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged Christians to keep hope alive as the world undergoes the pains of COVID-19 pandemic.The governor said this...
Read more
- Advertisement -