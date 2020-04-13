Lockdown: Lagos Residents Lament Robbery Attacks

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to social media to cry out over rising robbery attacks that took place in some areas in Lagos.

According to online reports, places like Egbeda, Cement, Iyana Ipaja, amongst others were robbed by men of the underworld.

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to report these cases.

One person wrote;

”Please they are robbing around Papa Ashafa, Mulero, Oyewole and iyana Ipaja side . We need the police to help!

Another tweeted;

”From lagos nysc camp road, down to iyana ipaja, in fact, Agege generally,….these boys have started again o…everyone is out with their cutlasses @NGPoliceForce pls help o!.. #LagosUnrest”

