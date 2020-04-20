Lockdown: ‘Make Una Dey Warm Una Private Jet From Time To Time Because Of Rats’ ,Shehu Sani Mocks Politicians

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sanni has thrown a slight jab at politicians and billionaires as the nation locks down.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Monday, 20th April, the highly outspoken ex-lawmaker advised them to warm their private jets from time to time so that rats would not enter the engine and eat up some wires.
He wrote: “Make una de warm una Private Jet time by time make Rats no come enter the engine and chop the wires.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 20, 2020