Lockdown: Makinde Expresses Disappointment With FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the federal government of Nigeria’s conditional cash transfer scheme.

Makinde explained that the process of identifying the poor is controversial.

Read Also: Governor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The governor made this known during an interview with Fresh FM 105.9.

“About, I think two days ago, in our meeting, the task force meeting, the Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola, informed me that the conditional cash transfer from the federal government is going to give N20,000 to people in ten local government areas of Oyo state. I said ‘okay, fine. I mean it’s good that you are informing me.’ But this is a programme that predates this administration and I have never been impressed for one day by how they’ve identified the poorest of the poor and the impact.

“So, I see this as an opportunity for us to ensure that we get to the people that require those palliatives. Secondly, once we can get this right, it will become the pillar upon which we can build for future efforts. And once we have been able to do it right once, we won’t have to go back to the foundation again.

