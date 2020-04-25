Lockdown: Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Massive Weight Gain (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her official Instagram page to share photo of her massive weight gain as the nation locks down.

Commenting on the weight gain, the screen diva further revealed that she is not a fan of working out.

She wrote: “Can we talk about how I am gradually moving from a size perfect 12 to a 13 ( if there is any size like that 😂) …….. and I hate working out 🏋️‍♀️ 😭 who else is on this table btw ignore the Christmas tree, let’s just say I am in Dec 2020 already.”