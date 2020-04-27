Lockdown: Miami Records Seven Weeks Without Murder Since 1957

The city of Miami in the US, has reportedly gone seven weeks without a murder, the very first time that has happened since 1957.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami, once dubbed as America’s ‘murder capital,’ did not report a homicide from February 17 to April 12 and the Miami police say there has been a 33 percent decrease in homicides since March 17, when Miami County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a stay-at-home order to reduce Coronavirus spread.

But Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina has warned that these numbers are hypothetical and not an accurate representation of crime in Miami.

According to Colina, there are unreported domestic violence and child abuse cases going on now that the city is in quarantine.