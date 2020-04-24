Lockdown: Naomi Campbell Turns Talk Show Host (Video)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series “No Filter with Naomi,” thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

The beauty queen will host some of the big names in fashion, music and showbiz, most of whom are friends with her.

“I want people to be able to see we’re accessible, you know, to know a bit more about us,” Campbell told Reuters.

In normal times, she said, “you get us doing these talk shows for five minutes or seven minutes when we’re promoting something.”

READ ALSO – Naomi Campbell Celebrates 34 Years Of Modelling (Photo)

Her chats, all conducted remotely, are 30 minutes long so “you get us relaxed at home. Being able just to sit and just talk.”

Watch An Episode Here: