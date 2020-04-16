Lockdown: Nigerian Model, Beverly Osu Rants On Instagram

Nigerian actress and model Beverly Osu has slammed those shaming others for not letting something new during this lockdown.

According to Osu, everyone isn’t the same and there is no harm in just relaxing and coping during its period of the COVID 19.

She wrote;

”Don’t let Social media or some experts Productivity checklist make you feel guilty for just trying to cope in this global crisis.

”Our Realities are different, we are all different.

”Very few of us are going to come out of this crisis with a Six pack and a multi million naira business idea… Just do the best you can, STAY SAFE ”