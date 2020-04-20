Lockdown: No Lecture Sessions, Congregation Prayers During Ramadan – Sultan Of Sokoto

As Muslims gear up to begin the Ramadan fasting in the next coming days, the sultan of Sokoto and of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered that there would not be public lectures as well as congregation prayers.

The move is believed to be in line with the lockdown and federal government restrictions on mass gathering.

The instruction was re-echoed by Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide via his official Twitter handle.

He said:

