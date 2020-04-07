Lockdown: Nollywood Actor Writes Sanwo-Olu (Photo)

Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has sent out a word to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The actor, in his post, pointed out that the government should apply the same speed used in arresting, Funke Akindele, in helping Lagosians during the lockdown.

Mr Maduagwu went further to say that Lagosians will forever be grateful if the governor could achieve that.

Sharing on Instagram, the actor wrote in part: “Dear Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Lagosians will be forever thankful if you apply the speed the Nigerian Police used to arrest Funke Akindele into distributing food materials and stipend to them during this covid19 lockdown in Lagos.”

See His Post Here: