Lockdown: NSCDC Intercepts Seven Loaded Commercial Vehicles In Ilorin

The men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, nabbed seven commercial vehicles who were passing through Ilorin, in Kwara State from Lagos State.

According to the report which was confirmed to newsmen on Monday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC Kwara Command, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the seven vehicles, fully loaded were stopped while passing through Ilorin for violating the Coronavirus lockdown order issued by the state government.

Also Read: Lagos Hospital Shuts Down As Two Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Speaking on the intercept of the vehicles coming from Lagos State, Ayeni said, “The drivers and passengers were arrested for violating the stay-at-home restriction by the government.”

He said that NSCDC operatives took all the arrested persons to Sango Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, for proper prosecution.