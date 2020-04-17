Entertainment

Lockdown: Omoni Oboli Sends Message To Victims Of Domestic Abuse (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood actress and director, Omoni Oboli has shared a message to victims of abuse, using the social media platform, Tik Tok.

In her Tik Tok video, Omoni plays the role of an abused woman trapped in a house and her only option of getting out is using 911 to pretentiously order pizza.

The actress in her beautiful performance shows just how talented she is.

READ ALSO – Biggest Problem With Nigeria Is Greed, Says Omoni Oboli

Sharing the video, Omoni wrote in part: “My heart goes out to the people quarantined with their abusers. Seek help! Call someone! Do something! Don’t die for nothing!”

Watch The Video Here:

