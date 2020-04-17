Lockdown: Omoni Oboli Sends Message To Victims Of Domestic Abuse (Video)

Nollywood actress and director, Omoni Oboli has shared a message to victims of abuse, using the social media platform, Tik Tok.

In her Tik Tok video, Omoni plays the role of an abused woman trapped in a house and her only option of getting out is using 911 to pretentiously order pizza.

The actress in her beautiful performance shows just how talented she is.

Sharing the video, Omoni wrote in part: “My heart goes out to the people quarantined with their abusers. Seek help! Call someone! Do something! Don’t die for nothing!”

Watch The Video Here: