Lockdown: People Still Go Out Everyday, Timi Dakolo Raises Alarm

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has cried out that people still go out despite the lockdown imposed on the nation by the federal government.

According to the singer, this is enough for the numbers posted by the Nigeria center for disease control(NCDC) to keep shooting up.

Read Also: Timi Dakolo Reacts Over Disregard For Social Distancing At Abba Kyari’s Burial

Only recently, the singer shared the video of a traffic situation in Lekki area of Lagos despite the stay at home order being in place

He wrote: “People go out everyday o, why are we acting surprised at the numbers posted by @NCDCgov. Why?!”