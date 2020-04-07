Metro News

Lockdown: Police Officer Kills Fuel Station Attendant In Abia

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Why I Don’t Wear Face Mask – NCDC DG

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says he does not wear face mask...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Makinde Expresses Disappointment With FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the federal government of Nigeria's conditional cash transfer scheme.Makinde explained...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Read more
Michael Isaac

An Abia State police officer has gunned down a fuel station attendant in an attempt to enforce the lockdown orders in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ThisDay reports that the victim, Chibuisi, was working at the Green Mark Energy filling station located along New Umuahia road in the commercial city of Aba when he was killed on Sunday, April 5.

Police officer
The victim

It was gathered that the young man was gunned down while trying to intercede for a customer who was accosted by a police enforcement team for violating the lockdown order.

READ ALSO – Lockdown: Kwara Governor Flags Off N25k Cash Distribution To Residents (Photos)

Chibuisi was said to have been shot in the waist with the bullet piercing his pelvic bone horizontally and died on getting to the hospital.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed that the police has launched investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

The police officer was identified as Mr. Stanley Asu, an Inspector and leader of the team from Ohuru Isimiri police station, on patrol to enforce the lockdown.

Previous articleCovid-19: Shehu Sani Laments On Quality Of Food Shared As Palliatives
Next articleReekabo Banks Appeals To FG To Open Border
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Former Lagos Guber Aspirant Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele’s Party

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained the former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, for allegedly contravening lockdown order declared...
Read more

Access Bank Innovates To Give Customers More Access To Funds In Covid Times

Metro News Victor - 0
Nigeria’s leading retail financial services institution, Access bank plc has introduced a Dual Transaction Service (DTS) - an enhanced debit card service that provides...
Read more

TECNO Unveils Wizkid At Camon 15 Online Launch

Metro News Victor - 0
On Thursday, April 2, Africa’s number 1 brand-TECNO released the latest Camon 15 series, alongside the unveiling of Nigeria’s Wizkid as its brand ambassador...
Read more

Lockdown: Police Harass Man Who Went To Buy Fufu For His Family (Video)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Ruggedman has shared a new video of some men of the Nigeria police assaulting a man in Obiaruku area of Delta...
Read more
- Advertisement -