Lockdown: Police Officer Kills Fuel Station Attendant In Abia

An Abia State police officer has gunned down a fuel station attendant in an attempt to enforce the lockdown orders in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ThisDay reports that the victim, Chibuisi, was working at the Green Mark Energy filling station located along New Umuahia road in the commercial city of Aba when he was killed on Sunday, April 5.

It was gathered that the young man was gunned down while trying to intercede for a customer who was accosted by a police enforcement team for violating the lockdown order.

Chibuisi was said to have been shot in the waist with the bullet piercing his pelvic bone horizontally and died on getting to the hospital.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed that the police has launched investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

The police officer was identified as Mr. Stanley Asu, an Inspector and leader of the team from Ohuru Isimiri police station, on patrol to enforce the lockdown.