Lockdown: Police Officer Mounts Bonnet Of A Speeding Car In Abuja (Video)

Popular media personality, Khalid Oshoke has shared the footage of a police officer who was spotted on the bonnet of a female driver who refused to stop after being flagged down.

According to the video, the lady refused to stop or wind down because the officers who stopped her were not wearing nose mask or any other protective gear against the novel coronavirus.

The lady while moving at top speed was eventually stopped by men of the federal road safety corps and she was harassed with her plate number vandalised.

Watch the video below: