Lockdown: Police Shoot Two Dead In Anambra

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Police in Anambra has confirmed the killing of two boys at Nkpor, near Onitsha during a protest by irate youth over the arrest of some of their members for flouting the lockdown.

The incident that recorded two casualties, including a 20-year-old man, occurred at New Tyre Market, Nkpor near Onitsha on Wednesday.

The killing of the yet to be identified boys by the police resulted in a protest by some irate youths, who burnt tyres on the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident and attributed the killings to an unprovoked attack on the police patrol team by some miscreants.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

“It was caused by an unprovoked attack on police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.

“Yes, they snatched the rifle of the policeman after pouring acid on him, which prompted the other policemen to use force and retrieve the AK 47 rifle.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to restore sanity in the area,” he said.

