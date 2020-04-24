Lockdown: Regina Daniels Laments On Staying At Home (Photos)

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Regina Daniels
Actress Regina Daniels

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has lamented over the lockdown of the nation by the federal government.

According to the screen diva, staying continuously at home has made her put on a grown woman’s weight.

She made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Friday which she accompanied with a photo of herself.

Read AlsoDJ Abass Reacts To Video Of Police Woman Holding A Fan For Regina Daniels

The beautiful actress is married to a former house of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko.

She said; “I’m putting on grown woman’s weight staying in the house.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here