Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a bill that would ensure Nigerians enjoy two months of free electricity as the country locks down over the novel coronavirus.

He made this disclosure via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 4th April.

“The proposed Bill is to be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break, declared due to the pandemic.”

Gbajabiamila said the country could not afford to be unprepared for the effect of COVID-19 on its economy.

He said that electricity, being a commodity consumed by every household, had a greater effect on the people and would have direct effect on the informal sector.

“It is one thing that will touch every household; as I said earlier, I discussed with the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that packaged whatever they would require.

“If the government can give them, for us to allow for two months free electricity for Nigerians, they would be able to guarantee it.

“We have the figures, I think we should look very seriously into that as part of our package for economic stimulus.