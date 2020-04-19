Lockdown: Return To Normal Living Will Commence Soon – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday said the journey to normalcy had begun.

His revelation is coming amidst rising cases and deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

In a televised broadcast on Sunday, the clergyman said, “the return to normal living will commence in a matter of weeks.”

“I am believing God that your pastors will soon return to their normal duties probably at most, I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus name.

“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden. It might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will give all the glory to God.”