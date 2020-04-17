Lockdown: Returning To Work Is A Gamble As Long As A Vaccine Has Not Been Developed, Says Shehu Sanni

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sanni says returning to work without a vaccine in place against the coronavirus pandemic is a gamble.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that he understands that some governments in the west are desperate to relax the lockdown.

He said:

Some Governments in the West are desperate to end the Lockdown & return people to work using such phrases like ‘the virus has flattened’ or has ‘reached the plateau’.As long as there’s no vaccine yet,returning to work is a gamble Leaders must be ready to take responsibility.