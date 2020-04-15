National News

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO) to release all impounded vehicles in their custody with minor offence from March 1.

Read Also: Lockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle where he noted that this will reduce the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.

He said:

@followlastma and VIO will also release all impounded vehicles for minor offences from March 1. All these will be done to reduce the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.

This period demands a bit of sacrifice from us all. Let us join hands to defeat #COVID19.

Previous articleNo Airline Crew Was Quarantined In UNILAG: Management
Next articleLockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

National News Verity Awala - 0
 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made...
Read more

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days starting from Wednesday till Thursday...
Read more

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China has been sorted out between...
Read more

Governor Ikpeazu Orders Use Of Face Masks In Public Places In Abia

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the use of face masks in public places as measures to prevent Coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -