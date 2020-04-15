Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO) to release all impounded vehicles in their custody with minor offence from March 1.

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle where he noted that this will reduce the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.

He said:

@followlastma and VIO will also release all impounded vehicles for minor offences from March 1. All these will be done to reduce the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.

This period demands a bit of sacrifice from us all. Let us join hands to defeat #COVID19.