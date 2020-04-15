National News

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Kitchen Across LCDAs, To Feed 100,000 Youths Daily

By Eyitemi Majeed

As a cushion against the lockdown of Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has set up a food kitchen across all the local government area of the state.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, the governor said the newly established kitchens would provide one meal daily for 100, 000 youths across the state.

“Today, I announced more measures to cushion the effect of the extended lockdown in Lagos.

“We have begun the distribution of relief items to 250,000 vulnerable residents and in addition to this, 100,000 youths will be provided one meal per day across LCDAs via our food kitchens.”

