Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the period of the last lockdown order.

The President stated this during a nationwide broadcast in which he briefed Nigerians on the pertinence of the 14-day lockdown exercise and informed the nation that the exercise will be extended by another two weeks.

He commended the security agencies for rising to the challenges posed by this unprecedented situation with gallantry.

President Buhari urged them to continue to maintain utmost vigilance, firmness as well as restraint in enforcing the restriction orders.

He also urged them not to neglect statutory security responsibilities.