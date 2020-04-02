Trending

Lockdown Should Teach Nigerians How Retirement Would Be: Omokri

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised that the current lockdown over novel coronavirus should teach people how retirement would look like.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he revealed that in retirement, expenses continues to rise because old age comes with health challenges.

He further stated that despite this, income at that stage either reduces or dries up.

He wrote:

Let this lockdown teach you how your retirement will be. Your expenses continue to rise, because old age comes with more health challenges. However, your income reduces or dries up. Learn from #CoronaVirus. Plan for your retirement. Save to invest

