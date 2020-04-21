Lockdown: ‘Stop Disturbing Me For Money, I’m Broke’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed his frustration as people continued to send their account numbers to him begging for money in the midst of coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Edochie asked people to stop sending him their account numbers as he also is affected by the lockdown which had limited his making of money through movies.

According to him, some folks were still sending him account numbers after three weeks of lockdown.

