Lockdown: Tonto Dikeh Calls Out DSTV, Other Service Providers (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed her disappointment towards service providers during the lockdown.

According to Tonto, it’s unfair for her to keep subscribing for services when service providers know the situation of things.

Taking to Instagram the actress expressed her frustration as she implores them to do better.

The actress wrote in part: “This is very insensitive… So where Am I going to get the money to pay you Dstv???? Or is there any work I’m doing that the lockdown did not affect????

After you all complain about government….”

See Post Here: