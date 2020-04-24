Lockdown: We Can’t Party Even If We Have Cloths, Jaywon Laments

Nigerian singer Jaywon has lamented the continuous lockdown of the nation as a precaution against the pandemic ravaging nations.

Taking his lamentation to his official Twitter handle on Friday, 24th April, the Gbon Gbon Gbon’ crooner lamented not being able to party even when there are clothes to be worn.

The federal government of Nigeria extended the initial lockdown by a further 14- days lockdown which is due to lapse on Monday, 27th April.

He said: “We can’t party even if we have cloths.”