Lockdown Won’t Stop Me From Slaying – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is letting us know nothing can stop her shine.

With the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world at the moment, Bob via a post on her IG page stated that no disease whatsoever can stop her from showing off.

Recall days ago, President Buhari extended the lockdown by another 14 days in a bid to curb the virus.

Reacting to this, Bob took to her IG page to share her thoughts on this saying even if the lockdown is extended by a year, she will continue to slay.

In her words;

”‘Excuse me pls ! 1yr lockdown won’t stop me from fucking slaying….’

