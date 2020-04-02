Lockdown: You Are A Mere Fiction Writer – Presidency Replies Soyinka

The presidency has fired back at Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka by describing him as a mere fiction writer following his criticism of lockdown imposed by the federal government over the novel coronavirus.

Read Also: COVID-19: Soyinka Describes Buhari’s Lockdown Of States As ‘Political Virus’

Speaking in a statement on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the presidency stated that the respected literature icon is not a medical professor and as such can not be judged as professional expertise on the matter.

Statement below:

“Prof Soyinka is not a medical professor. His qualifications are in English literature, and his prizes are for writing books, and plays for theatre. He is of course entitled to his opinions… but they cannot – and should not – be judged as professional expertise in this matter.”