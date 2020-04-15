Entertainment

Lockdown: Zlatan Cries Out, Says Just 45k Left In His Bank Account

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described miscreants using the lockdown to unleash havoc on residents as opportunistic criminals...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Why Stranded Nigerians Were Treated Harshly: Chinese Govt

The Chinese Government says authorities in Guangzhou resorted to strict measures against Nigerians and other Africans stranded in the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Kitchen Across LCDAs, To Feed 100,000 Youths Daily

As a cushion against the lockdown of Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

We Can’t Share Donated Funds To Nigerians As Palliatives — FG

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that funds donated by individuals towards fighting the novel coronavirus can not...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records New 11 Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 373

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has on Tuesday confirmed 11 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.The commission stated that all...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian singer, Michael Temidayo simply known and addressed as Zlatan Ibile has cried out that he has just N45 000 left in his bank account as a result of the lockdown which has hindered business activities.

While we find his statement hard to believe, the fast-rising singer further shared that he may be going into a shady means of livelihood as a result.

Read AlsoWhy I Prefer Girls That Live Under Their Parents To The Independent Ones: Zlatan

The singer broke into prominence following the release of his hit track, Zanku.

He wrote:

“I wan learn wire biko na 45k remain for my account.”

Previous articleLockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu
Next articleOsun Court Sends PDP Member To Prison Over Facebook Post
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Popular Instagram Blogger Gives Fresh Details On Yvonne Jegede, Abounce Fawole’s Estranged Marriage

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has released fresh claims surrounding the separation of actress, Yvonne Jegede and her estranged husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.According to the blogger,...
Read more

Government Doesn’t Care Enough, Says Yemi Alade

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade says we all need to look out for ourselves because the government doesn't care enough.She made the statement...
Read more

‘I Am Ready To Marry Mercy As A Housewife’ – Uche Maduagwu (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has pointed out that he is ready to tie the knot with reality TV star, Mercy Eke.Mr...
Read more

Davido Reacts As Nigerian Man Names Son After Him (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted after an enthusiastic fan named his newborn son after him.The fan, identified as 'Davido Twin' on Twitter, pointed...
Read more
- Advertisement -