Lockdown: Zlatan Cries Out, Says Just 45k Left In His Bank Account

Popular Nigerian singer, Michael Temidayo simply known and addressed as Zlatan Ibile has cried out that he has just N45 000 left in his bank account as a result of the lockdown which has hindered business activities.

While we find his statement hard to believe, the fast-rising singer further shared that he may be going into a shady means of livelihood as a result.

The singer broke into prominence following the release of his hit track, Zanku.

He wrote:

“I wan learn wire biko na 45k remain for my account.”