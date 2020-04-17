M.I Abaga Apologizes To Sarz For Sharing False Story About Him

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has tendered an apology to music producer, Sarz for fabricating a story about him and sharing it with his colleague, Blaqbonez.

Sarz had earlier come out to blast the rapper on Twitter.

Reacting to the call-out, MI Abaga apologized and he claimed it was a harmless joke.

In his words,

”I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz. I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. Sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking.”

See the tweet below: