M.I Abaga Opens Up On How Dagrin Inspired His MI2 Album

Indigenous rapper, MI Abaga has remembered late Dagrin on the occasion of his tenth year death anniversary.

Read Also: Singer YQ Blasts Media For Leaving Dagrin’s Name Out Of ‘Artistes Of The Decade’ Lists

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he opened up that the late singer’s CEO album inspired his much talked about MI2 album because he was chasing the template the late singer had set.

He wrote: “I don’t know if you guys remember.. but LUTH was packed everyday till he passed.. it spoke to the impact of his talent.. his story.. his charisma.. and his person.. one of the greatest rappers ever in my book.. DaGrin the CEO. 10 years gone but never forgotten!!! RIP.

“A few months later his album dropped.. without the CEO album there is no MI2.. I was chasing the template he set..something so powerful but so easy for the everyday fan to relate to.. the epiphany came one day sitting in Obanikoro and watching a street dude rap every lyric of his.”

A few months later his album dropped.. without the CEO album there is no MI2.. I was chasing the template he set..something so powerful but so easy for the everyday fan to relate to.. the epiphany came one day sitting in Obanikoro and watching a street dude rap every lyric of his — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 22, 2020