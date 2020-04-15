Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China has been sorted out between the two countries.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further hailed Nigeria’s consul general to China, Razak Lawal for his robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China.

“I’m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China 🇨🇳 has been sorted out between both countries. The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrongdoing by citizens of other countries. It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China.

“I spoke with the Acting Consul General, Mr Razak Lawal whose robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China went viral and I salute the gentleman diplomat for his dedication to duty and his patriotism. https://t.co/a12D9B5by8

https://twitter.com/femigbaja/status/1250383003748106240?s=19

https://twitter.com/femigbaja/status/1250383006818328579?s=19