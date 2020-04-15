National News

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

By Eyitemi Majeed

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Eyitemi Majeed

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China has been sorted out between the two countries.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further hailed Nigeria’s consul general to China, Razak Lawal for his robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China.

“I’m glad the matter of maltreatment of Nigerians in China 🇨🇳 has been sorted out between both countries. The Ambassador has communicated his findings and we hope that moving forward communication will be swift and clear and due process will be observed even where there are allegations of wrongdoing by citizens of other countries. It is important that we follow up on this and Nigerians can legitimately go about their business in the People’s Republic of China.

Read Also: COVID-19: SERAP Asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Give N37bn NASS Renovation Fund To States, FCT

“I spoke with the Acting Consul General, Mr Razak Lawal whose robust defence of the rights of Nigerians in China went viral and I salute the gentleman diplomat for his dedication to duty and his patriotism. https://t.co/a12D9B5by8

https://twitter.com/femigbaja/status/1250383003748106240?s=19

 

https://twitter.com/femigbaja/status/1250383006818328579?s=19

 

 

Previous articleI Am Not A Fan Of Cooking Everyday – Ifu Ennada
Next articleBayelsa Billionaire, Keniebi Okoko Dies During Liposuction Surgery
